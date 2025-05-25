Michigan football makes final group for coveted four-star LB; sets commitment date
Michigan football has had quite the success with linebackers in recent years. The Wolverines usually always have a pair of top-notch linebackers at their disposal. It was Junior Colson and Michael Barrett, and now Michigan has Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham -- with plenty of options behind them. But for Michigan to continue on that trajectory, the Wolverines will need to land a couple of linebackers in the 2026 class.
One of those linebackers could be four-star Kenneth Goodwin III who put Michigan in his final group. The Torrance (CA) Bishop Montgomery linebacker will decide on July 1 between the Wolverines, SMU, Georgia, Texas A&M, and Oregon.
The 6-foot-1, 205-pound linebacker is the Composite's No. 248 prospect in the 2026 class, and the No. 16 linebacker. Following Goodwin's last trip to Ann Arbor, he declared Michigan as a top-three school in his recruitment.
“Michigan is in my Top 3 right now,” said Goodwin. “I really like how they coach my position and the scheme. Their scheme has been used in the NFL a lot. I know that it would translate to the NFL Draft.”
He is scheduled to take an official visit to Michigan on June 13 before committing to a program on July 1. Per On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, Georgia appears to be leading with a 34.4% chance of landing Goodwin. But Michigan is right behind the Bulldogs with a 19% chance. The Wolverines' official visit could pave the way for Michigan to land the coveted four-star LB.
