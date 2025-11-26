Top SEC commit to visit Michigan for Ohio State showdown
Michigan is going to have a star-studded cast in attendance this weekend when the Wolverines take on Ohio State. All of the top prospects want to be in Ann Arbor to see the two blue bloods square off in the Big House.
There were already a ton of talent lined up to come, and now we can add another name to the list. According to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong, Tennessee commit Salesi Moa will also go see Michigan this weekend.
Moa committed to the Vols over both Michigan and Utah this past summer.
More on Salesi Moa
The Ogden (UT) prospect is a safety, but is also listed as an athlete. The 6-foot-1 prospect is ranked as the No. 45 player in the 2026 cycle and the No. 3 athlete, per 247Sports' Composite. In high school, he played both safety and wide receiver, but Moa is projected to play on the defensive side of the ball in college.
Moa's father played football at Utah, while his two brothers have played at both UConn and Michigan State.
Moa took an official visit to Michigan in June and it went really well. Moa told reporters that it went well and he likes how the Wolverines have a winning culture and winning football games is something he wants to do. Moa could see himself playing under Wink Martindale in Michigan's scheme.
The Wolverines were showing the Moa family how Salesi could be used in both defense and on special teams. Michigan could use Moa as both a kick and punt returner in Ann Arbor.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Moa:
-Productive two-way athlete with slick athleticism that could play on either side of the ball in college, but might make the most sense at wide receiver.
-Frequently finds ways to slip behind defenders and race into the deeper third as he’s a technically advanced route runner that can mix gears and create separation.
-Shifty and elusive after the catch with his agility and vision, but probably lacks a true breakaway gear at this stage.
-Constantly plays with a chip on his shoulder and doesn’t lack physicality as he hits people on defense and tries to move people as a perimeter blocker on offense.
-Might be trending towards being a pass catcher on Saturdays, but displays favorable football IQ at safety as he constantly puts himself in position to make plays.
-Should be viewed as a talented competitor with a good overall feel for the game that was playing his best football as a senior.
-Might not profile as a true WR1, but can emerge as a trusted option at the Power Four level with his skill set.
