Michigan has been searching for its second quarterback commitment in the 2027 cycle. The Wolverines have had four-star Kamden Lopati committed to the class and he appears set to sign with Michigan during Signing Day.

The Wolverines had looked at former Utah commit Thaddeus Thatcher, who opted to commit to Oregon State over the Wolverines. But Michigan found its guy. On Wednesday afternoon, Rivals' three-star signal-caller Landon Hall committed to Michigan.

Hall recently took a two-day visit to Ann Arbor and Michigan offered him. It was a dream offer for Hall and after seeing the Wolverines beat UCLA in triple overtime, he opted to pledge to Michigan.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 QB Landon Hall has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 210 QB chose the Wolverines over Miami (OH) and Eastern Michigan



He threw 51 TDs in 13 games this seasonhttps://t.co/G5wSIf7Dn4 pic.twitter.com/ljTrJ2gNGY — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) November 25, 2026

“The gameday environment at Michigan was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” Hall recently told Rivals. “That fanbase is so bought in and Coach Whittingham is building something special there man!”

Hall is a 6'3" gunslinger from Granger (IN) Penn. He had taken fall visits to both Indiana and Notre Dame, but no offers came from the visits. Prior to Michigan offering, Hall had looked at both Eastern Michigan and Miami (OH).

Hall has led his team to a State Championship Game berth and hopes to win that this weekend. In his senior season, Hall has thrown for 51 touchdowns to just three interceptions, while rushing four more in for a score.

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Michigan's 2027 recruiting class

With the commitment from Hall, Michigan now has 24 players in the 2027 class. Signing Day begins next Wednesday, on Dec. 2, and the Wolverines are hoping to keep all of their players in the class as the date is swiftly approaching.

Hall marks the second commitment in as many days. On Tuesday, the Wolverines added to their 2028 class, when three-star wide receiver Jerrimiah Cross committed to Michigan.

As far as the '27 class looks, the Wolverines are ranked No. 15 in the nation. Michigan's top-ranked commit is five-star offensive tackle Jakari Lipsey, who was recently named a five-star by 247Sports.

The Wolverines recently lost four-star defensive back Tavares Harrington, who decommitted for Ole Miss. But Michigan had a couple of commitments say they are locked in with the Wolverines. Defensive lineman Xavier Muhammad, who had Texas pick up steam, said he would sign with Michigan. As did four-star cornerback Blake Jenkins.

Michigan had made some ground in recent days with some uncommitted prospects. Time will tell if Kyle Whittingham and Co. can gain anymore commits before Signing Day.

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