Michigan already has quarterback Kamden Lopati committed in the 2027 class. Lopati, who was originally committed to Illinois, has locked in with the Wolverines and plans on signing with Michigan come Signing Day.

He took a trip to Utah to see the Holy War between the Utes and BYU, which caused some concern. But things only appear to be trending in the right direction with Michigan and Lopati, which is good, since he's ranked as the No. 39 player, per ESPN.

It's also no secret that Michigan wanted to take two quarterbacks in the cycle. The Wolverines had their eyes on former Utah commit Thaddeus Thatcher, but he opted to commit to Oregon State. Now, the Wolverines are trending for a potential diamond in the rough.

The Wolverines recently offered unranked signal-caller Landon Hall. The 6'3", 210-pound gunslinger from Granger (IN) Penn is now trending to become a Michigan Wolverine.

Predictions favor the Wolverines

Prior to Michigan offering Hall, his biggest offer was from Eastern Michigan. But his senior year has been dominant, which has led some to wonder how Hall has gone so unnoticed. There are now three predictions favoring Michigan to land Hall.

Hall was in Ann Arbor this past weekend to see Michigan's thrilling 18-16 triple overtime win over UCLA. And, as you can imagine, the visit went great.

“The gameday environment at Michigan was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” Hall told Rivals. “That fanbase is so bought in and Coach Whittingham is building something special there man!”

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Hall has led his team to a State Championship Game berth and hopes to win that this weekend. In his senior season, Hall has thrown for 51 touchdowns to just three interceptions, while rushing four more in for a score.

Hall had also taken a visit to both Bloomington to see Indiana and South Bend to see Notre Dame this fall, but there has been no offers reported.

Michigan's potential QB room in 2027

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Before looking at the players, we have to think about the coaching situation. Kyle Whittingham is entering Ohio State this weekend, likely battling for his job — at least we thought. News broke on Tuesday that Trev Alberts will not become Michigan's new AD, yet the Wolverines have to pay a $17 million buyout. Now things get more dicey regarding Whittingham's future.

Unless Michigan moves quickly, it's hard to imagine the Wolverines will have an AD in place by Dec. 1, when Alberts was going to take over the position. That could allow Whittingham to get a second year by default.

Regardless of who the coach is, Michigan is looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Jason Beck through nine games. Right now, Bryce Underwood and Tommy Carr are the likely starters in 2027, if they return, but the writing is likely on the wall with Underwood.

The transfer portal would be the logical route for Michigan in 2027, searching for a high-profile veteran when they enter. Then Michigan can develop Carr, Brady Smiegel, Lopati, and Co. for the 2028 and beyond seasons.

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