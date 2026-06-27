Michigan Football Lost Three Recruiting Battles on Friday for Top 2027 Targets

The month of May was scorching hot for Michigan on the recruiting trail. And as official visits began, the Wolverines landed a few more key players for their 2027 recruiting class. Just this week, Michigan added four-star linebacker Frederrick Ford, who reminds me a little of Jaishawn Barham.

But not all went well for Michigan from its Victors Weekend. On Friday, the Wolverines suffered three recruiting losses — all of which Michigan had a chance to win.

Safety Marcus Jones heads to Tennessee

While Michigan has four commitments from players who play in the secondary, it's a big position of need for the Wolverines. Michigan is set to lose four starters from the 2026 team, and depth is already of concern.

BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Marcus Jones has Committed to Tennessee, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’3 190 S chose the Vols over Ohio State, Michigan, and Ole Miss



“It’s great to be a Tennessee Vol 🍊🍊!!”https://t.co/Fo0DzU6V8D pic.twitter.com/G2YAlJAMVO — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 26, 2026

Jones, a 6'3", 190-pound safety, has been a top target of Michigan's for some time, and the Wolverines were able to get him onto campus for Victors Weekend. Michigan and Tennessee were the perceived top two, but his legacy with the Vols was too much to overcome.

With Jones out of the picture, Michigan continues to shoot its shot for five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson, along with leading for four-star cornerback Monsanna Torbert.

Wide receiver Damani Warren goes to Texas A&M

This one hurts more and Jones, in my opinion. After landing four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell, Michigan has now struck out with its top two targets remaining. In-state five-star Dakota Guerrant picked Oregon over the Wolverines. And now, Damani Warren picked Texas A&M over Michigan.

Warren, like Jones, was in Ann Arbor for Victors Weekend. Michigan had the last shot to impress Warren and make him really think about the Wolverines. By all accounts, the visit went well, and the Las Vegas (NV) Arbor View product really considered Michigan, but A&M won in the end.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 WR Damani Warren has Committed to Texas A&M, he tells me for @Rivals



The 6’4 210 WR chose the Aggies over Michigan, Oregon, and Auburn



“Aggieland here I come #ElkoEra”⁰https://t.co/Xj4qAAiPRc pic.twitter.com/6myObKc3Ns — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) June 27, 2026

Warren is a 6'3" contested catch target. He would've fit in nicely alongside Burrell — especially if Michigan can't sway Guerrant to Ann Arbor later in the year. It wouldn't be shocking to see Michigan continue to recruit Warren.

But as far as the wide receiver position goes, the Wolverines are going to have to prove to these top-tier wide receivers that they are going to pass the ball more in 2026.

Quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher picks Oregon State

Michigan already has four-star Kamden Lopati in the class as its quarterback, but there is nothing wrong with taking a second quarterback. Thatcher, a dual-threat prospect, was committed to Kyle Whittingham and Co. when they were at Utah.

Oregon State football lands the commitment of class of 27’ three-star QB Thaddeus Thatcher @Beavers_Edge @ThaddeusThatch1 #GoBeavs



Oregon State beats out Michigan, UNLV, and UCF in his recruitment



Story below: https://t.co/uPRIaB3hEm pic.twitter.com/rziB1QHgkh — Ryan Harlan (@Ryan_Harlan7) June 27, 2026

Thatcher reopened his recruitment after Whittingham left for Michigan and was predicted to come to the Wolverines at one point in time. But a path to playing time makes more sense for Thatcher at Oregon State.

One of the other key pieces to Thatcher's recruitment was the fact that he was teammates and a brother to Damani Warren. It was never a package deal, but both players would've liked to play together at the next level, and Michigan gave them the chance.