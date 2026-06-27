Michigan Football Lost Three Recruiting Battles on Friday for Top 2027 Targets
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The month of May was scorching hot for Michigan on the recruiting trail. And as official visits began, the Wolverines landed a few more key players for their 2027 recruiting class. Just this week, Michigan added four-star linebacker Frederrick Ford, who reminds me a little of Jaishawn Barham.
But not all went well for Michigan from its Victors Weekend. On Friday, the Wolverines suffered three recruiting losses — all of which Michigan had a chance to win.
Safety Marcus Jones heads to Tennessee
While Michigan has four commitments from players who play in the secondary, it's a big position of need for the Wolverines. Michigan is set to lose four starters from the 2026 team, and depth is already of concern.
Jones, a 6'3", 190-pound safety, has been a top target of Michigan's for some time, and the Wolverines were able to get him onto campus for Victors Weekend. Michigan and Tennessee were the perceived top two, but his legacy with the Vols was too much to overcome.
With Jones out of the picture, Michigan continues to shoot its shot for five-star cornerback Joshua Dobson, along with leading for four-star cornerback Monsanna Torbert.
Wide receiver Damani Warren goes to Texas A&M
This one hurts more and Jones, in my opinion. After landing four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell, Michigan has now struck out with its top two targets remaining. In-state five-star Dakota Guerrant picked Oregon over the Wolverines. And now, Damani Warren picked Texas A&M over Michigan.
Warren, like Jones, was in Ann Arbor for Victors Weekend. Michigan had the last shot to impress Warren and make him really think about the Wolverines. By all accounts, the visit went well, and the Las Vegas (NV) Arbor View product really considered Michigan, but A&M won in the end.
Warren is a 6'3" contested catch target. He would've fit in nicely alongside Burrell — especially if Michigan can't sway Guerrant to Ann Arbor later in the year. It wouldn't be shocking to see Michigan continue to recruit Warren.
But as far as the wide receiver position goes, the Wolverines are going to have to prove to these top-tier wide receivers that they are going to pass the ball more in 2026.
Quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher picks Oregon State
Michigan already has four-star Kamden Lopati in the class as its quarterback, but there is nothing wrong with taking a second quarterback. Thatcher, a dual-threat prospect, was committed to Kyle Whittingham and Co. when they were at Utah.
Thatcher reopened his recruitment after Whittingham left for Michigan and was predicted to come to the Wolverines at one point in time. But a path to playing time makes more sense for Thatcher at Oregon State.
One of the other key pieces to Thatcher's recruitment was the fact that he was teammates and a brother to Damani Warren. It was never a package deal, but both players would've liked to play together at the next level, and Michigan gave them the chance.
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Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI during the 2025 football season. Trent also serves as the Publisher of Baylor Bears on SI. His other bylines have appeared on Maryland on SI, Wisconsin on SI, and across the USA TODAY Sports network. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.Follow @trentknoop