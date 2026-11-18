Michigan's 2027 class is on the cusp of being ranked in the top 15 in the country. The Wolverines recently landed a pair of three-star offensive linemen to add to their class. Michigan flipped Braden Chaffin from Stanford, and the Wolverines landed former NC State commit Conner Rutherford on Tuesday.

While both were good additions, Michigan also lost one of its top players in the class when four-star defensive back Tavares Harrington flipped from Michigan to Ole Miss. It's been a mixed bag for the Wolverines, but on Wednesday, Michigan gained some positive news when one of its commitments bolstered to five-star status.

Offensive tackle commit Jakari Lipsey is now ranked a five-star by 247Sports and he's now the No. 7 prospect in the entire class.

Lipsey is a building block for Michigan

NEWS: Michigan OT commit Jakari Lipsey is a 5-star in the updated 247Sports Recruiting Rankings 〽️



Lipsey is now the No. 7 overall player in the 2027 class pic.twitter.com/DTJUfBTAhV — 247Sports (@247Sports) November 18, 2026

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Lipsey is still a Composite four-star prospect, but 247Sports is very high on the in-state recruit. From Kalamazoo (Michigan) Loy Norrix, Lipsey is someone Michigan can build around in the near future. He is projected to play offensive tackle in college, standing at 6'4", 300-pounds.

Michigan has had a lot of success recruiting the offensive line position in recent years. The Wolverines landed both Andrew Babalola and Ty Haywood in the 2025 class. Haywood is no longer with the program, but Babalola saw his first game action this season after missing all of 2025 due to an injury.

Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Lipsey and what he brings to the table:

- Physical mauler with tackle experience who could likely play multiple O-line spots in college.

- Gets off the line of scrimmage with urgency.

- Uses strong base as a drive blocker and will finish targets to the turf.

- Bends fairly well. Not always flat-backed, but generally avoids getting upright.

- Heavy-handed and flashes punch power reflected in huge shot put/discus numbers.

- Hands can get grabby outside the frame at times.

- Can trust functional athleticism and lateral range more effectively in pass protection.

- Projects to the high-major level as a roster-flexible offensive lineman who could eventually develop into a pro prospect.

The Wolverines have seen young guys like Avery Gach and Marky Walbridge make an impact in 2026. Michigan hopes to keep Jake Guarnera, Blake Frazier, and Andrew Sprague around to continue to build around, but there is a lot of skepticism in the program at the moment. Will Kyle Whittingham stay? Who will be the Wolverines' next offensive coordinator? Those are questions that need to be answered for the current players, and for the 2027 class.

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