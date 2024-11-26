Michigan Football leads for elite 2026 running back following Bryce Underwood's commitment
Michigan football is about as hot as it's ever been on the recruiting trail, fresh off the commitment of five-star Belleville (Mich.) quarterback Bryce Underwood.
After flipping the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class, the Wolverines are receiving even more interest and better feedback from some of their top targets in both the current and 2026 recruiting cycles.
One such target is 2026 four-star Forney (Texas) running back Javian Osborne, who named Michigan as the current leader of his recruitment even before Underwood committed to the maize and blue. However, having the five-star quarterback in the fold has only positively impacted the Wolverines' chances of landing Osborne.
According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Osborne is considered the No. 69 overall prospect, No. 5 running back and No. 9 player from the state of Texas in the 2026 class. He has garnered over 30 scholarship offers during his recruitment, with the in-state Texas Longhorns currently looking like Michigan's biggest competition in Osborne's recruitment. The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder has also received offers from Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Tennessee, Notre Dame, USC and Miami, among others.
In 10 games as a high school junior this fall, Osborne ran for 1,227 yards and 25 touchdowns on 188 carries. He added 10 receptions for 167 yards and three receiving touchdowns in the pass game. Here's how 247Sports' scouting analyst evaluates Osborne:
"High-volume workhorse with huge production as a sophomore. Creative runner in the hole and the first 10-20 yards. Capable of stacking cuts at any level of the defense and bursting to green grass. Runs with impressive initial acceleration. Quick-footed to set up cuts and mask impending redirection. Top-end gear does not match early speed but is not a weakness, as reflected by an encouraging 11.05 100 in Spring 2024. Violent gait that helps shake glancing contact, but might influence balance. Repeatedly showed hop-skip-jump close-quarters evasiveness as a sophomore. Consistency as a run finisher should increase with physical development. Capable pass catcher who ideally will get more reps in that category...Projects as a potential high-major impact player who could develop into a pro prospect down the road."
Michigan is swinging big at running back in the 2026 cycle. In addition to Osborne, the Wolverines are heavily pursuing five-star Mineral (Va.) Louisa County running back Savion Hiter, who is considered the No. 14 overall prospect and No. 1 running back in next year's class.
