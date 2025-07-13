Wolverine Digest

Michigan football LB target picks Bill Belichick, North Carolina over Wolverines

Tough loss for Michigan.

Trent Knoop

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Michigan struck out with another linebacker target on Saturday. Four-star Cypress (TX) LB Calvin Thomas picked North Carolina over the Wolverines and others.

Thomas had Michigan interested, and the Wolverines had been looking at Thomas, but he decided to head to North Carolina to play under Bill Belichick. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound LB is ranked as the 254th-best player in the country, and the No. 18 LB, per the Composite.

With Thomas out of the picture, Michigan currently has former SMU commit Markel Dabney as the lone LB in its 2026 class. The Wolverines have also recently missed on both Kenneth Goodwin and Brayden Rouse, who committed to SMU and Tennessee, respectively.

Michigan will have to continue to recruit Nick Abrams, Anthony Davis, and DQ Forkpa in hopes of landing a couple of the talented LBs to help fill out the class. With Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham gone after this year, the Wolverines have a need to gain some LBs in the '26 cycle.

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

PFF tabs former Michigan football coach as a potential NFL head coach

Former Michigan basketball star flourishes in Summer League after multiple setbacks

ESPN reveals which Michigan figure is the 'archvillain' in Ohio State's path

The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team

Published |Modified
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Recruiting