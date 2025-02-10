Michigan Football makes final 5 for coveted lineman, announces commitment date
Michigan absolutely crushed it on the offensive line in the 2025 recruiting cycle, landing what might just be the best offensive line class in the country. Led by two dominant five-stars, Andrew Babalola and Ty Haywood, the Wolverines stacked up in the trenches. They weren’t done there, though -- Sherrone Moore also secured commitments from a pair of talented four-star linemen in Avery Gach and Kaden Strayhorn, rounding out an elite group. Not bad for Moore’s first full offseason as Michigan’s head coach.
RELATED: One Michigan football signee labeled as someone who could make a 'big difference' in 2025
If there’s one thing to count on with Moore at the helm, it’s that Michigan is going to keep loading up on offensive line talent. That trend continued on Monday when the Wolverines landed in the final five for one of the most sought-after linemen in the 2026 class -- Bear McWhorter. The White (GA) Cass standout released his final group, which includes Michigan, Alabama, Florida, Clemson, and South Carolina. Along with that, McWhorter set his commitment date for Feb. 28, when he’ll make his decision official.
McWhorter checks in at 6-foot-3, 293 pounds, and is rated as a three-star prospect in the 2026 class, according to the Composite rankings. He’s ranked No. 437 overall and is considered the No. 38 interior offensive lineman in the country.
While McWhorter’s ranking might not jump off the page like some of Michigan’s recent OL commits, his offer list tells the full story. You don’t see programs like Alabama and Clemson chasing after just anyone. Michigan has made a strong push in his recruitment, and with the way Moore and his staff develop offensive linemen, the Wolverines have plenty to offer.
The Wolverines are building something special in the trenches, and McWhorter could be the next piece in another dominant O-line class. With his decision less than a month away, Michigan will look to close strong and potentially add another key recruit to its 2026 haul.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football in a good spot with top 2026 QB Brady Smigiel: 'We loved it in Ann Arbor'
Michigan Football receives another commitment out of the transfer portal
Michigan Football regarded as 'biggest winner' of the 2025 recruiting cycle
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7