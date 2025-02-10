Michigan Football makes final 5 for coveted lineman, announces commitment date

NEWS: Class of 2026 IOL Bear McWhorter is down to 5️⃣ Schools & will commit on February 28th, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’4 305 IOL from Kingston, GA will choose between Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Clemson, & South Carolina



Where Should He Go?👇🏽https://t.co/28maPLtJws pic.twitter.com/c6JPolgWQh