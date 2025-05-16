Michigan football makes final 4 for top-10 lineman; battling two Big Ten schools
Michigan football will battle Oregon, Utah, and Nebraska for 2026 four-star offensive tackle Kelvin Obot. The 6-foot-5, 265-pound tackle announced a final four recently and he included the Wolverines in his final group. Obot hails from Fruitland (ID).
According to the 247Sports' Composite, Obot is ranked as the 131st-best player in the '26 class, the ninth-ranked offensive tackle, and the top-ranked recruit from Idaho.
There are currently no predictions in for where Obot may go to school, but looking at the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Cornhuskers are leading in his recruitment. Nebraska has a 41.6% chance of landing the top-10 offensive lineman.
Obot is slated to take an official visit to Ann Arbor on June 20, and Michigan will get the last OV from Obot. He will visit Utah, Oregon, and Nebraska before making his way to Ann Arbor. With Michigan getting the final visit, the Wolverines have a chance to make a major impression on the coveted recruit.
Michigan currently has five commitments in the '26 class, including four-star interior offensive lineman Bear McWhorter. Building the offensive line is important to Sherrone Moore -- a former offensive line coach. He landed two five-star linemen last cycle after signing Andrew Babalola and Ty Haywood.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
ESPN predicts the winner between Michigan football, Ohio State Buckeyes in 2025
Michigan basketball could be hanging up a new jersey in the rafters very soon
Michigan or Ohio State: Analysts are split on Michigan football landing 5-star prospect
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson