Michigan football makes final four for top-ranked recruit in the state
Four-star wide receiver CJ Sadler never took an official visit to Ann Arbor, however, the Cass Tech prospect have been on Michigan's campus seven times, per Rivals. While Sadler's recruitment has been a little quiet with Michigan, the Wolverines remain a strong contender.
Sadler announced his final four on Saturday evening and he will choose between Michigan, Maryland, North Carolina, and Colorado.
The 5-foot-9.5, 185-pound wideout is ranked as the nation's 96th-ranked prospect in the 2026 class, per the Composite. Sadler is also listed as the top-ranked recruit from Michigan. The Wolverines do not have any commitments from the state of Michigan.
Michigan currently has 21 commits in its 2026 class. The Wolverines have three wide receivers: Zion Robinson, Travis Johnson, and Jaylen Pile. Michigan was close to gaining five-star Calvin Russell, but he chose Syracuse in a shocking surprise.
The Wolverines have closely monitored Sadler for quite some time -- being a prospect in their backyard. Now we will see if Michigan can close the gap and gain his commitment.
