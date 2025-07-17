Social media explodes after Michigan football flips Baylor commit Jordan Deck
Michigan football continued its recruiting momentum on Wednesday night when the Wolverines made their second flip of the 2026 cycle. After flipping LB Markel Dabney from SMU, Michigan managed to stay in touch with Frisco (TX) four-star safety Jordan Deck, despite his early commitment to Baylor.
After losing four-star CB Brody Jennings to Miami, Michigan needed to rebound for its secondary. Deck will surely help. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound prospect is ranked as the No. 403 prospect in the 2026 cycle, and the No. 37 safety, per the Composite.
With Deck in the fold, Michigan now has commitments from four-star Andre Clarke and Dorian Barney to go along with the Wolverines' newest commitment.
Following Deck flipping to Michigan, social media went nuts for the Wolverines. Here are some of the best reactions.
