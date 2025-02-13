Michigan Football: Top QB prospect puts Wolverines in final five, sets commitment date
Michigan football landed its guy in 2025 when five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood signed with the Wolverines. The hope is for Underwood to lead the program for the next three-to-four years and then turn the keys over to the next great prospect. While Michigan is still working on landing its quarterback in the 2026 cycle -- while working hard on four-star Brady Smigiel -- the Wolverines are also working hard to land its '27 quarterback.
On Thursday, 2027 four-star quarterback Trae Taylor announced his final five which included Michigan. The Wolverines will battle with Illinois, Nebraska, LSU, and Texas A&M for the coveted signal caller.
The 6-3 quarterback is ranked as a four-star recruit by Rivals, but isn't ranked quite yet by any of the other services due to 2027 being a cycle away. He is the 14th-ranked prospect in '27 and the No. 4 quarterback, per Rivals.
Taylor has been up to Michigan a few times to see Ann Arbor and the Wolverines have been in the thick of his recruitment. Talking to On3's Steve Wiltfong, he says Michigan has 'been there from the beginning'.
When it comes to Taylor making a decision, he hopes to commit on June 6 of this year. Not only is he looking for a good football program, but academics are a huge part of Taylor's decision.
“For me I’m looking for academics,” Taylor said. “If they have my major and minor to help me with life after football. Coaching staff and players on the team. Do I see myself fitting in and can I go back to my teammates or coach first of all to evaluate my game and make me grow as a person off the field. And what team is going to get me most NFL ready as far as offense, scheme and competition play. That’s what I look for.”
