Michigan football makes top group for top 250 Edge prospect
Michigan currently has two commitments in its 2026 recruiting class. A pair of four stars, quarterback Brady Hart and defensive back Brody Jennings were the first two players to pledge their verbal commitment to the maize and blue. Although the Wolverines continue to look to add talent for their 2025 class, Michigan is also looking to build on its '26 class.
Recently four-star Edge recruit Anthony Jones trimmed his list to nine teams. Sherrone Moore and Michigan made the cut, but the Wolverines will battle Arizona State, California, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State, Tennessee, UCLA, and Washington.
The 6-foot-4, 250-pound prospect hails from Irvine (CA) Crean Lutheran. According to the 247Sports' Composite, Jones is the 242nd-ranked prospect and the 20th-best Edge recruit in the 2026 class. While there aren't any predictions in for where Jones may go to college, looking at the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, the Bruins have a lead with a 35.8% chance of landing Jones.
The Wolverines love their Edge rushers and Michigan will continue to pursue top Edge prospects for years to come. Jones will likely continue to be a priority.
Here is 247Sports' Greg Biggins scouting report on Jones:
Intriguing defensive lineman with a lot of next level traits. Has a long 6-5, 240 pound frame with close to an 80” wingspan and shows the ability to play inside or outside. A natural edge rusher who can use his length and get-off to win one on one battles. Took reps at tackle at the Under Armour Next Camp in March and showed he could win in tight spaces with quickness and hands. Has an aggressive edge to him and plays with a motor. Has the athleticism to run down plays from outside his area and is still just scratching the surface of where we think his game can get to in a few years. Has the frame to easily add another 25 pounds or so and shows the positional versatility to play in multiple schemes. Easy high major Power 4 prospect with an NFL upside.
