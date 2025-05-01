Predicting Michigan football defensive depth chart 3.0, Post-Spring Game
With the Michigan spring game behind us, it's time to re-visit the predicted Wolverines' defensive depth chart for the 2025 football season. While Michigan could still gain some players from the portal -- as it did by grabbing two running backs -- it feels like the Wolverines' roster is about finalized.
The Michigan defense has a chance to be a top-five unit this year in college football behind a veteran defensive line and solid linebacker play. Here is my current projected defensive depth chart for the maize and blue post-spring game.
Defensive Line:
Edge starters: Derrick Moore, TJ Guy
Edge backups: Dominic Nichols, Cameron Brandt
Edge depth: Lugard Edokpayi, Devon Baxter, Nathaniel Marshall, Julius Holly, Chibi Anqunah, Tyler McLaurin
Interior starters: Rayshaun Benny, Tre Williams
Interior backups: Damon Payne Jr., Trey Pierce, Enow Etta
Interior depth: Ike Iwunnah, Deyvid Palepale, Travis Moten, Manuel Beigel, Brooks Bahr, Ted Hammond, Benny Patterson, Bobby Kanka
The edge room is pretty set with Moore and Guy starting and Nichols and Brandt backing them up. Michigan usually likes four edge rushers to rotate and that's a safe bet. However, Edokpayi impressed in the spring game with great length and athleticism.
As far as the interior goes, Michigan has six guys it likes. Benny, Williams, and Payne Jr. are the three to watch. But Etta, Iwunnah, and Pierce will all play roles for the Wolverines in 2025.
Linebackers:
Starters: Ernest Hausmann, Jaishawn Barham, Jimmy Rolder (three LB sets)
Backups: Cole Sullivan, Troy Bowles, Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng
Depth: Jaydon Hood, Chase Taylor, Zach Ludwig
While the defensive line should be the heart and soul of the Wolverines' defense -- the linebackers aren't too far behind. Depending on the depth, Jaishawn Barham could see some run at edge rusher, but either way, Michigan returns its top-two tacklers from last season with Barham and Hausmann. Michigan loves Cole Sullivan, it gets Georgia transfer Troy Bowles, and the Wolverines have been impressed with freshman Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng. This unit should be tough in 2025.
Cornerbacks:
Starters: Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, Mason Curtis (Nickel)
Backups: Jo'Ziah Edmond, Shamari Earls, TJ Metcalf (Nickel)
Depth: Jeremiah Lowe, Caleb Anderson, Tevis Metcalf, Jayden Sanders, Kainoa Winston
From where I was a month ago, I think the cornerbacks are going to be better than expected. Using a Mason Curtis/TJ Metcalf combination at Nickel will go a long way. Michigan expects Jyaire Hill and Zeke Berry to ascend. Depth was a concern of mine, but both Jeremiah Lowe and Tevis Metcalf looked really good in the spring game. Plus, freshman Shamari Earls is going to be a player.
Safeties:
Starters: Rod Moore, Brandyn Hillman
Backups: Jaden Mangham, TJ Metcalf,
Depth: Jacob Oden, Jordan Young, Elijah Dotson
Rod Moore is expected to be healthy for Week 1, so he will start, and Brandyn Hillman is slotted to start next to him. TJ Metcalf can play both Nickel and safety -- or Mason Curtis if Metcalf starts at Nickel. The Wolverines should have three or four guys they feel comfortable putting on the field in 2025.
