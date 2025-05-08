Michigan Football: Nation's No. 1 wide receiver recruit high on Wolverines

Wolverine Digest

The Michigan Wolverines are making a strong impression on the nation's No. 1 wide receiver in the 2027 class.

Team Maize wide receiver Donaven McCulley (13) makes a catch against Team Blue defensive back Mason Curtis (25) during the first half of the spring game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 19, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Michigan Wolverines are apparently making a strong impression on the nation's No. 1 wide receiver recruit in the 2027 class. Monshun Sales is a 6-3, 180-pound prospect out of Indianapolis and he holds offers from some of the biggest programs in the country, including Michigan, Notre Dame, LSU, and Ohio State.

During a recent chat with On3, Sales indicated that Michigan is one of the programs that is currently leading the pack in his recruitment.

"Michigan at one point was my top school," Sales said. "Everything about Michigan... they've got Donaven (McCulley) up there. The treat me like I'm already there. They show me so much love. Coach Bellamy came here and offered me. I went up for a game. He's a great person and great man."

While Sales is high on Michigan, the Indiana Hoosiers are also making a strong push to keep him home. In fact, On3 currently lists the Hoosiers as the leader in his recruitment at 20.9%, followed by Michigan at 18.3%.

Although Michigan can certainly make a strong recruiting pitch on the trail, the best pitch the Wolverines can make is on the field this fall. True freshman QB Bryce Underwood is expected to elevate Michigan's passing attack in 2025, and the addition of new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey has provided hope that we may see a more explosive Michigan offense this year. If that is indeed the case, highly-rated wide receivers like Sales will start to view Ann Arbor as a favorable destination.

