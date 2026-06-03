Michigan Football Offers Five-Star 2028 Lockdown Cornerback
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On Monday, June 1, Kyle Whittingham and the Michigan Wolverines offered five-star cornerback Jermaine Cobbins. 247Sports Composite has the 6’0” CB as the No. 1 recruit in the state of Tennessee and No. 3 overall recruit at his position.
The Springfield, Tenn. native announced the offer via X, where he added a photo of Wolverine legend Charles Woodson.
Cobbins has offers from Kentucky, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Georgia, Florida, Ohio State, Miami and Indiana, among others.
In his first two seasons of high school football, Cobbins has accumulated over 80 tackles, five interceptions, a touchdown and three tackles for loss.
Michigan and the Cornerback Position
The Wolverines have had their fair share of impressive defensive backs in their history. As mentioned, Charles Woodson is one of those. Woodson was the first player who primarily played defense to win the Heisman (1997).
In recent years, UofM has sent a host of cornerbacks to the NFL, including Mike Sainristil, Jourdan Lewis, Dax Hill and Will Johnson.
Looking at the 2026 squad, the Wolverines top cornerback is expected to be Jyaire Hill. The senior was recently ranked the 24th best college football player heading into the 2026 season by On3.
Zeke Berry is another key returner for the Maize and Blue, while Utah transfer Smith Snowden brings years of experience to the squad, playing in 36 games with the Utes.
Recruiting Classes for the Maize and Blue
Despite not having any commits in the class of 2028 yet, the Wolverines have sent out a host of offers. Michigan has offers on 12 cornerbacks, including the nation's top recruit in the class of 2028, A’Mir Sears.
As far as the 2027 class, Michigan football has been moving up the team recruiting ranking. On3 has the Wolverines now at No. 10 as of June 2.
Michigan has 15 total commits in that 2027 class. Two of those recruits are cornerbacks, Tavares Harrington (Chicago, Ill) and Darius Johnson (Riverside, Calif.). Both Harrington and Johnson are listed as four-star prospects heading into their final season of high school football.
Some college football fans thought Whittingham would struggle in the recruiting aspect in Ann Arbor. But the new leader of the Maize and Blue is showing his ability to get top athletes to play for the Wolverines.
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A Battle Creek, Mich. native, Justice Steiner has been passionately involved in sports, currently as the sports information director at Davenport University, an NCAA Division II program, where he covers 12 sports. He also serves as the creative services director for the men's and women's baseball teams. Prior to DU, Steiner worked as a graduate assistant in the sports information office at the University of Louisville, working closely with the women's soccer, women's basketball, men's tennis and softball programs. While at Grand Valley State University, Steiner began his writing career at the Grand Valley Lanthorn. He graduated from GVSU with a degree in advertising and public relations.Follow JusticeSteiner2