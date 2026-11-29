After Warde Manuel fired Sherrone Moore for cause, Michigan thought it landed a head coach who was going to bring stability to the Wolverines' football program. Turns out, Michigan would do less on the field and go 6-6 in 2026.

Kyle Whittingham signed a five-year deal worth $41 million with Michigan. According to his contract, if the Wolverines were to fire Whittingham, he would be due 75% of his head coach base salary in monthly installments for the remainder of his scheduled term. Which means if the Wolverines were to cut ties with Whittingham after this season, Michigan would owe him around $24.75 million

Whittingham is also supposed to seek work if he's terminated, but given his age and the fallout that would be at Michigan if the Wolverines fired him, retirement would be the likely next step.

If Michigan were to part ways with Whittingham after this season, the Wolverines would have their third coaching search since Michigan won the national title in the 2023 season.

Michigan already paying big buyouts

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The entire Whittingham tenure, which could last just one season, has been an expensive journey for Michigan. The Wolverines banked on Whittingham being the guy and allowed him to pay his staff as such. That went for offensive coordinator Jason Beck.

After one season at Utah, Beck came to Michigan with Whittingham and was the highest-paid offensive coordinator in football. But that experiment lasted one season. Beck signed a three-year deal and he is now owed $10.1 million from his buyout at Michigan.

Then there is the AD situation. Following the Jenner & Block investigation, Warde Manuel announced he would step down as the Wolverines' AD after the calendar year. Michigan and Manuel agreed to a $7.1 million buyout.

Michigan was then expected to hire Texas A&M's Trev Alberts as the new AD. But President-elect Cybele Raver reportedly pulled the plug on the deal, and since Michigan signed an MOU with Alberts, the Wolverines, as of now, are liable to pay him $17.2 million for never working a day. Which means, Michigan owes two ADs a total of $24.3 million.

If the Wolverines end up firing Whittingham, which the general expectation is for Michigan to move on from him, the university will have a lot of money put into buyouts stemming from the football program and athletics in general.

Sign up for the Michigan Wolverines on SI newsletter for more free coverage