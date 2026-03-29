Michigan Football Predicted to Land Four-Star Offensive Lineman

Michigan has been hosting prospects on unofficial visits and the Wolverines are really picking up steam thanks to it. The Maize and Blue have recently picked up commitments from two defensive backs. Both Darrell Mattison and Maxwell Miles have pledged to Michigan and they were the first two commitments under Kyle Whittingham for the 2027 cycle.

However, it appears there is more good news on the way. After visiting Ann Arbor this weekend, four-star offensive lineman Sidney Rouleau has been predicted to land with the Wolverines. On3's Ethan McDowell and Rivals' Josh Henschke have both placed a prediction with a 60 confidence level.

Who is Sidney Rouleau

Rouleau is a big 6'7", 269-pound offensive tackle out of Bullard (TX) The Brook Hill School. He is a four-star prospect and ranked as the nation's No. 377 player in the country, per the Composite. Rouleau is also listed as the No. 36 offensive tackle and the No. 51 prospect from Texas.

On top of Michigan, Rouleau has offers from SMU, Clemson, Florida, Miami, Nebraska, and Texas, among others

According to his X account, Rouleau didn't allow any pressures or sacks in his junior season of high school. He also played defense and tallied 47 tackles and 13 sacks.

The bat signal has been given

Typically, when there is good news on the way, the coaching staff will let you know — in their own way. Under Whittingham, coaches and staffers have sent out their own bat signal when a player is about to commit and on Saturday night, offensive line coach Jim Harding let it out.

"It is a great time to be a MICHIGAN MAN!" Harding wrote on X.

It is a great time to be a MICHIGAN MAN! pic.twitter.com/WtYoqQpCB8 — Jim Harding (@coachjharding) March 29, 2026

In a response, Rouleau tweeted at Harding with a Michigan symbol and an eyeball emoji. We would have to assume that he will be the next player in this class with the hints coming.

If Rouleau does indeed commit to Michigan, he would make the third offensive lineman committed to the Wolverines in the 2027 cycle. Both three-stars Tristan Dare and Louis Esposito were already committed to Michigan under Sherrone Moore, but neither has wavered since Whittingham took the reins.

In fact, while Esposito has been taking some visits, neither prospect appears to be de-committing from Michigan. Obviously, the play on the field will dictate what happens with Michigan's recruiting, but the new coaching staff is selling positive things and the buy-in continues to be great.