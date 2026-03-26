Where Michigan's 2027 Recruiting Class Ranks After Last Two Commitments

It took nearly three months for Kyle Whittingham to land his first recruit at Michigan in the 2027 class, but the Wolverines didn't just land one player — it was two. The Maize and Blue kicked things off on Tuesday night after four-star safety Darrell Mattison committed to Michigan. Then on Wednesday, three-star defensive back Maxwell Miles committed to the Wolverines.

Michigan now has five commitments in the class.

Four-star Edge Recarder Kitchen

Four-star safety Darrell Mattison

Thee-star offensive lineman Tristan Dare

Three-star defensive back Maxwell Miles

Three-star offensive lineman Louis Esposito

After the latest two commitments, Michigan's recruiting class went from just outside of the top 25 up to No. 21 in the country, per 247Sports' Composite.

Michigan in the middle of the pack in the Big Ten

The cycle is still young and prospects are taking visits as we speak. The summer time is going to be very telling as the Wolverines will be hosting some top-end talent on official visits, but as of now, Michigan is right around the middle of the pack in the Big Ten Conference.

Ohio State, Washington, USC, Nebraska, Oregon, and Minnesota are all ranked ahead of Michigan for the '27 cycle.

With that being said, Michigan's five commitments are the lowest of any of those teams. The Buckeyes have nine commits, Washington has 10, and the other teams have six or seven commits in the '27 cycle.

The Wolverines are trending for some elite talent

Michigan's 21st ranking in the nation could be short lived. While five-star prospects will likely take a little longer to make their decisions, Michigan appears to be in a good place for at least one five star.

Defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou, who is a top-35 player in the country and one of the top linemen, will make a surprise visit to Ann Arbor this weekend. He is also slated to return for the spring game on April 18, along with an official visit this summer.

He has already been predicted to land with Michigan, not officially, but the Wolverines are trending in that direction. Michigan will have to hold off programs like Ohio State, Georgia, and Notre Dame, but after landing five-star Carter Meadows this past cycle, being able to team those two together in the future would be great for Michigan.

The Wolverines are also still trying to land their quarterback. Both four-stars Dane Weber and Kamden Lopati are options moving forward.