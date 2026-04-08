Michigan Football Predicted to Flip Four-Star QB in 2027 Class

Four-star quarterback Kamden Lopati has been committed to Illinois since July of last season, but it appears like he won't be with the Illini for the long run.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish held a lot of buzz in the recent weeks, but there appears to be a flip in momentum. On Wednesday, both Rivals' recruiting insiders Adam Gorney and Steve Wiltfong placed expert predictions in favor of Michigan to flip Lopati.

If Michigan is able to flip Lopati, it would be a massive win for the new coaching staff in Ann Arbor. There has been some momentum in recent weeks on the recruiting trail. Michigan has been able to land three commitments — while losing three-star Tristan Dare.

After losing four-star quarterback Peter Borque, following the dismissal of Sherrone Moore, Michigan has been searching long for its 2027 quarterback. The Wolverines have been in heavy pursuit of both Lopati, along with four-star Dane Weber, and Michigan could be on the verge of landing its guy.

Scouting report on Lopati

Lopati is a 6'3", 220-pound gunslinger, who already had connections with Kyle Whittingham and Co. That's because he is from Salt Lake City, Utah, and had a relationship with the staff while they coached the Utes.

According to the 247Sports' Composite, Lopati is the No. 122 player in the nation and the No. 9 quarterback in the 2027 class.

"Yes, there has been a consistent line of communication with the new coaching staff," Lopati told Michigan Wolverines on SI back in February. "Once coach Beck and coach Detmer made a home visit, things really picked up. Coach Beck and Coach Detmer have been super involved with me and my parents and made an effort to get to know me as a player and as a person. I really appreciate how they’ve stayed in touch, and I’ve had some great conversations with them. They’re definitely a staff I respect a lot."

Read more on Lopati, via Rivals' scouting report:

"Lopati is one of the top quarterbacks in the national ’27 class. He’s a big frame quarterback who has actually slimmed down over the last year and has a solid 6-foot-3, 215 pound frame. A pure thrower with some under-rated athleticism and has shown he can stress a defense with his arm and his legs. For his size, he moves well and shows some real dual-threat ability. Has been highly productive the last two seasons, throwing for over 5,600 yards and nearly 60 touchdowns.

"Will take his shots down the field and has the arm strength to throws the deep outs and posts on a rope. Moves well in the pocket and shows the quickness to get outside and elude the rush and throws very well on the run. Rushed for 730 yards and 10 touchdowns as a junior and is a zone read threat who a defense has to respect. Can continue to improve his ability to process the game and be quicker with his reads but has made strides in those area over the last two years and his game is trending in the right direction. A definite high Power 4 prospect with an NFL ceiling."