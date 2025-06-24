Michigan football predicted to land top-150 prospect over Big Ten rival Penn State
Michigan football has been fighting to land four-star cornerback Dorian Barney, who the Wolverines recently hosted on an official visit. The OV went well for Barney, and on Monday night, 247Sports' Sam Webb placed a Crystal Ball in favor of Michigan landing the top-150 prospect. The Crystal Ball was placed with a confidence level of '6'.
Barney is a 6-foot-1, 180-pound corner out of Carrollton (GA). The Wolverines appear to be on the verge of going into SEC country and landing the big-time prospect. He recently named a final four of Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, and Georgia Tech, with a commitment date of July 5.
According to the Composite, Barney is ranked as the No. 148 prospect in the country and the No. 14 CB in the 2026 cycle. He also holds offers from schools like Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oregon, and Texas, among others.
Following his visit to Michigan, Barney expressed how much he enjoyed seeing the coaching staff and feeling like a priority.
“The Michigan visit was great, and some takeaways really was just bonding with the coaches and getting the feel how they want me even more and how big of a priority I am to them,” Barney told On3's Steve Wiltfong.
Michigan holds the lead on On3's RPM with a 36.3% chance of landing Barney.
