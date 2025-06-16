Michigan Football projected to land elite 4-star wide receiver
The Michigan Wolverines are now being projected to land a big-time wide receiver in the 2026 class. On Monday, On3's Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons logged expert predictions for Michigan to land four-star WR Travis Johnson.
According to On3's latest rankings, Johnson is rated as the No. 5 overall prospect from the state of Virginia and the No. 23 wide receiver in the nation.
The 6-3, 180-pound wideout was on campus in Ann Arbor for his official visit over the weekend, and things clearly went well. According to On3's EJ Holland, head coach Sherrone Moore made it clear that Johnson was a top priority for the Wolverines.
"(Sherrone Moore) said Michigan doesn’t just want me... they need me," Johnson told Holland.
Johnson is one of the most sought-after wide receivers in the country for the 2026 class, holding nearly 40 offers from some of the top programs nationally. Tennessee, Texas A&M, Miami, Florida, and Penn State have all extended offers to the talented wideout. But following his visit to Ann Arbor over the weekend, everything is trending in Michigan's favor at this point.
