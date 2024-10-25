Michigan football projected to land two more commits, one being a big flip
On the heels of Michigan football playing Michigan State, there are some big-time predicitons rolling in for the Wolverines. The maize and blue will have a large visitor list with major prospects taking in Ann Arbor for the rivalry game -- could things be in Michigan's favor on the recruiting trail?
On Thursday evening, Sam Webb with The Michigan Insider of 247Sports, put in a Crystal Ball in favor of Michigan flipping Georgia commit Shamari Earls.
But it didn't stop there. On Friday, Michigan received two more predictions for a couple of good prospects. Steve Lorenz of The Michigan Insider placed two Crytal Ball Predictions in favor of the Wolverines landing three-star wide receiver Jamar Browder and four-star offensive lineman Malakai Lee.
Browder, the Lake Worth (FL) Santaluces Community prospect, is a big-bodied receiver Michigan wants. He is currently an NC State commit, but has a ton of interest in the Wolverines. He first came to Ann Arbor and took in a visit when the Wolverines played Minnesota. Browder is listed at 6-foo-3, 205-pounds. According to the Composite, he is a three-star recruit and the 117th-ranked receiver in the 2025 cycle. Browder also had Kentucky, Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana, among others interested in him.
Lee, an offensive lineman from Honolulu (HI), is a big 6-foot-6, 318-pound offensive tackle. He is considered a four-star recruit, the 126th-ranked recruit, and the No. 10 offensive tackle in the 2026 class. Lee has a great offer sheet which consists of Alabama, Georgia, Miami (FL), Missouri, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, and USC, among others.
Michigan currently has the 14th-ranked 2025 recruiting class per the Composite.
