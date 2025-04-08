Wolverine Digest

Michigan intensifies recruiting efforts as top 2027 QB target moves up commitment date

Michigan is locked into a recruiting battle for the top-rated gunslinger who also released an updated top five list of elite level programs he is considering

Jerred Johnson

2027 QB recruit Trae Taylor during his Michigan visit
2027 QB recruit Trae Taylor during his Michigan visit / Michigan Football

Michigan football has been pursuing 2027 quarterback prospect Trae Taylor using every tool in its recruiting kit. They've provided Taylor with a look behind the scenes into the new-look offense under first year OC Chip Lindsey. They've given him the opportunity to chat with Michigan's prized QB recruit in the 2025 class, Bryce Underwood, the young man they hope Taylor takes the offensive reins from in Ann Arbor. They've undoubtedly talked name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities.

Given all of that information he's received during the recruiting process, it appears that Taylor has seen enough to move up his decision date to May 1st.

While setting his commitment date, Taylor also trimmed his top seven down to five. He removed Georgia and Alabama, and now has a top five of Michigan, Illinois, LSU, Texas A&M and Nebraska. Illinois may have a slight advantage being the hometown school, but none of the schools remaining in his top five have a real leg up on any of the others.

One thing we do know, based on the Underwood recruiting blueprint, is that Michigan will not be beaten in the NIL realm if they truly want this young talent. Add in the fact that Taylor has been open about his interest in playing for the Wolverines, and it seems like Michigan is in a good place with this recruitment.

Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -

More Michigan News:

Michigan Football: Rod Moore considered a 'top' returning safety despite not playing in 2024

Michigan Football predicted to land a 2026 quarterback

Where Michigan football players go in simulated 7-round NFL mock draft

For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:

Published
Jerred Johnson
JERRED JOHNSON

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

Home/Recruiting