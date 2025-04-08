Michigan intensifies recruiting efforts as top 2027 QB target moves up commitment date
Michigan football has been pursuing 2027 quarterback prospect Trae Taylor using every tool in its recruiting kit. They've provided Taylor with a look behind the scenes into the new-look offense under first year OC Chip Lindsey. They've given him the opportunity to chat with Michigan's prized QB recruit in the 2025 class, Bryce Underwood, the young man they hope Taylor takes the offensive reins from in Ann Arbor. They've undoubtedly talked name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities.
Given all of that information he's received during the recruiting process, it appears that Taylor has seen enough to move up his decision date to May 1st.
While setting his commitment date, Taylor also trimmed his top seven down to five. He removed Georgia and Alabama, and now has a top five of Michigan, Illinois, LSU, Texas A&M and Nebraska. Illinois may have a slight advantage being the hometown school, but none of the schools remaining in his top five have a real leg up on any of the others.
One thing we do know, based on the Underwood recruiting blueprint, is that Michigan will not be beaten in the NIL realm if they truly want this young talent. Add in the fact that Taylor has been open about his interest in playing for the Wolverines, and it seems like Michigan is in a good place with this recruitment.
