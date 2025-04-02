Michigan rising to make massive splash on recruiting trail with No. 1 prospect
The battle is far from over, but the Michigan Wolverines are quickly rising as a favorite to land the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, Jackson Cantwell.
At nearly 6-8 and over 300 pounds, Cantwell is already built for football at the next level. As of now, the Missouri native is current favored to remain in his home state and sign with the Tigers. But Michigan has made a strong impression on the elite offensive tackle, and there's a growing belief that the Wolverines could land the No. 1 overall prospect before it's all said and done.
As of this writing, On3's prediction machine currently has Missouri as a slight lead in this battle at 17 percent, while Michigan is close behind at 15 percent.
There's no question that the appeal of playing close to home is something that gives Missouri an advantage with Cantwell. But we all know that few can compete Michigan on the recruiting trail these days, particularly when the Wolverines view someone as a top priority. From NIL to a world-class education, Michigan offers the type of resources that only a handful of other programs around the country can compete with - just ask Bryce Underwood.
If the Wolverines are all-in on Cantwell (and they are), expect Michigan to make some big moves to close the deal and sign the No. 1 overall recruit.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Chargers, Jim Harbaugh land elite Michigan defender in latest Mock Draft
JUST IN: Elite 2026 running back has Michigan, Notre Dame in final two
Hype continues to build for the JJ McCarthy era in Minnesota: 'He's an elite competitor'