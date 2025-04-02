Chargers, Jim Harbaugh land elite Michigan defender in latest Mock Draft
With the 2025 NFL Draft set to occur this month, fans and analysts are hard at work creating mock drafts for how they think it will all play out. And when it comes to Los Angeles, a good portion of those Mock Drafts seem to believe that the Chargers will take a Michigan Man with their first round pick.
Although many have star tight end Colston Loveland coming off the board when the Chargers make their pick at No. 22, there's one mock draft that floats the idea of another Wolverine being selected in that spot - Will Johnson.
It seems highly improbable that Johnson could fall all the way to No. 22, particularly as a guy who's viewed as arguably the top cornerback in the draft. But Johnson has certainly taken a bit of a tumble in some of the latest mock drafts, and there's at least some belief that he could be sitting there when the Chargers make their pick.
Here's what Jason Reed of Bolt Beat had to say about the possibility of Johnson to the Chargers.
"It's still more likely than not that Johnson will be off the board when the Chargers are on the clock, but what if that is not the case? The Chargers won't be able to pass on an exceptional talent with ties to Jim Harbaugh and it would change the rest of the draft as a result.
"Cornerback may be far down the list of Chargers' needs but that should not stop the Bolts from taking Johnson if he is still on the board. Johnson is one of the best cornerbacks in this draft class and has all the makings of being a special player in the NFL."
Again, it seems unlikely that Johnson will be on the board when the Chargers pick at No. 22, but that doesn't mean it's impossible. And if he is still there, it's hard to imagine that Harbaugh and the Chargers would pass up the opportunity to land one of the best corners available in this year's draft. But if Johnson is gone, there will still be the potential to haul in two other Wolverines in tight end Colston Loveland and defensive lineman Kenneth Grant.
We all know that Jim Harbaugh has a soft spot for the guys in Ann Arbor, particularly guys that he coached during his time there. If one of those guys happen to be available when the Chargers make their pick at No. 22, don't be surprised if Harbaugh leads the effort to bring them out to "Michigan West."
