Michigan Football still trending to land elite 4-star tight end
The Michigan coaching staff is back on the recruiting trail this week, making sure to get in some critical visits with top recruits. One of those critical visits came on Monday when tight ends coach Steve Casula went out to Montana for a visit with four-star tight end Matt Ludwig.
At 6-4, 240 pounds, Ludwig is viewed as the No. 1 overall prospect from the state of Montana and the No. 12 tight end in the nation for the 2026 class.
Michigan is clearly making Ludwig a priority in this cycle, and the talented prospect intends to be back in Ann Arbor on June 20 for Michigan's 'Victors Weekend'.
As of this writing, Ludwig holds 29 offers from some of the top programs around the country, including Michigan, Georgia, Notre Dame, Oregon, Florida, Texas, and Penn State.
Analysts are so high on Ludwig that one referred to him as the best prospect to come out of the state of Montana in over a decade. And although Ludwig is a two-way player in high school, the expectation is that he'll settle on tight end at the collegiate level.
Given the fact that Michigan just had the first tight end selected in the 2025 NFL Draft (Colston Loveland), there's no question that the Wolverines are positioned to make a strong recruiting pitch for Ludwig. As of now, 247Sports currently has two predictions in favor of Ludwig to the Wolverines.
