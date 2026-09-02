Michigan Football Trending for Another Utah Prospect in 2027 Recruiting Class

July 11 was the last commitment Michigan football received in its 2027 recruiting cycle. But that could change in the coming weeks.

In the recent days, the Wolverines are the trending team to land three-star defensive lineman Amanaki Henoa. There have been two Crystal Ball predictions placed in favor of the Wolverines to land Henoa on 247Sports.

A former Rugby player

According to On3, Michigan defensive ends coach Lewis Powell offered Henoa back on July 15. This is his first season playing high school football, as he came to the United States from New Zealand.

Henoa knew little about college football when he came to the United States, but he has powerful skills and good size, as he has been a Rugby player. He enrolled at Layton (UT) Layton Christian Academy and is listed at 6'4", 310-pounds.

He is ranked as a three-star prospect. Henoa is 247Sports' No. 211 ranked defensive lineman in the 2027 class, along with being the No. 35 player from the state of Utah.

Henoa has had a quick start to the season, but Michigan isn't the only team showing interest in him. According to 247Sports, programs like BYU, Texas Tech, Penn State, and Utah, among others, are showing interest in the lineman.

The pipeline from Utah is a real thing

Once Kyle Whittingham came from Utah to Michigan, it was obvious the Wolverines were going to utilize the West Coast. As of this writing, Michigan has two commitments from the state of Utah in the 2027 class.

QB Kamden Lopati is the headliner and Michigan plans to build around him. The Wolverines have a commitment from four-star WR Quentin Burrell, who had a nice start to his 2026 high school football season.

The Wolverines are also trending for two Utah prospects from the 2028 class. Michigan has been predicted to land two of the state's premier prospects: OT Mataio Fano and edge rusher Major Stokes.

It's not just Whittingham, but Jason Beck, Freddie Whittingham, Lewis Powell, and Micah Simon all came from the Utes and have made instant impacts in Ann Arbor on the recruiting trail.

The Wolverines have recruited the midwest and southern states quite well, and while the new staff will continue to build around the Midwest, especially in Michigan, the staff will also continue to use their connections from the West and recruit the top playmakers in Utah.

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