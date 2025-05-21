Michigan Football trending for three elite prospects in 2026 class, including 5-star RB
With Michigan's self-imposed recruiting restrictions now over, the coaching staff is hitting the trail in an effort to sign one of the nation's top classes for 2026.
Michigan took a big step toward that effort on Tuesday by landing the commitment of four-star tight end Matt Ludwig, one of the top prospects in the country. But based on this latest report from On3's Steve Wiltfong, the Wolverines are far from done.
Although Wiltfong highlights a number of elite recruits that Michigan is currently targeting, there are three that he says he feels pretty good about. Here's a closer look:
Savion Hiter, RB: 5-star
Hiter is rated as the No. 1 RB prospect in the country and the No. 11 overall prospect in the nation according to On3. And while there's no shortage of programs in pursuit (including Ohio State), Wiltfong indicated that he's still leaning Michigan for the coveted running back. This week, running backs coach Tony Alford stopped in for a visit with Hiter and everything seems to be trending in the right direction there.
Carter Meadows, EDGE: 4-star
Earlier this month, Meadows narrowed his final list to four schools - Ohio State, Penn State, South Carolina, and Michigan. The elite edge rusher (ranked No. 6 in the nation according to On3) is from the same high school as current U-M offensive lineman Evan Link and WR Kainoa Winston. Although there's no official prediction in yet for Meadows, On3 is giving the Wolverines the 2nd best odds to land him. But Wiltfong says he feels good about where the Wolverines stand in this one, despite Penn State making a strong push. As of now, Meadows is scheduled to be back in Ann Arbor for his last official visit on June 20.
Titan Davis, DL: 4-star
Another elite defender on Michigan's radar is four-star DL Titan Davis. The 6-4, 262 pound prospect out of Missiouri is rated as the No. 9 defensive line prospect in the nation according to On3. Along with Meadows, Wiltfong says he also feels good about Michigan's chances with Davis as well. As of now, On3 lists Nebraska as the leader at 29.4 percent, but Alabama (18.5 percent) and Michigan (15.8 percent) are close behind. Davis has made two trips to Ann Arbor so far and both visits reportedly went very well.
