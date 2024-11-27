Recruiting: Michigan Football projected to flip four-star ACC defensive standout
In today's college football landscape, a verbal commitment means little until you sign on the dotted line -- even then there are ways out. The Clemson Tigers received a commitment from four-star safety Jordan Young back in early November when he committed to Clemson over both NC State and Michigan.
But things are starting to pick back up between Young and the Wolverines. There have been several insiders who've placed predictions in favor of Michigan flipping Young from the Tigers. Ever since Michigan landed Bryce Underwood, the perspective of playing for the Wolverines has changed dramatically for several high-end recruits.
Young, a 6-foot safety, hails out of Monroe (NC). According to the Composite, he is the 150th-ranked recruit in the 2025 cycle and while he is listed as a safety, Michigan might better view him as its future Nickel in the defense. The Wolverines currently have Elijah Dotson and Kainoa Winston committed as their safeties and Jayden Sanders and Shamari Earls as corners. Young is the protypical Nickel defender that the Wolverines are seeking.
Here is Andrew Ivins' scouting report on 247Sports:
A twitched-up, three-phase playmaker that has done plenty of damage on the offensive side over the years, but projects best as a safety at the next level with his awareness, range and ball skills. Limited third-party verified information available exiting his junior season, but owns some of the top triple jump markers in the 2025 cycle. Comfortable working in an off-man alignment with the break anticipation to create takeaways. Fires into the alley taking good contain angles and has the foot speed to close gaps in pursuit. On the leaner side at this stage, but has displayed the strength and lateral spring to be an effective short-area tackler. As a wide receiver, has proven to be a tough cover on vertical routes with the juice to create after the catch. Should be viewed as a potential impact player at the Power Four level with multi-year starter upside. Could be deployed in a variety of different alignments, but skill set suggests he might find most success as a split safety.
Michigan currently has the No. 9 class in the '25 cycle.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Three keys to a Michigan Football upset over the Ohio State Buckeyes
Davis Warren will connect with a former Michigan Football great to strategize against Ohio State
Everything Ohio State HC Ryan Day said about Michigan Football ahead of The Game