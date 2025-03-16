Michigan Football: Wolverines to receive visit from 5-star edge rusher this month
March continues to be a busy month for Michigan on the recruiting trail, as the Wolverines are set to welcome 5-star EDGE Carter Meadows to Ann Arbor. According to On3, Meadows ranks as the No. 6 overall recruit and the No. 2 EDGE nationally in the On300.
Meadows took a visit to Michigan during the 2024 season for the USC game and came away impressed with what he experienced.
"I was at Michigan for the USC game and I liked how they all play for each other," Meadows told On3. "The fan base, they had high energy. They all seemed to be together and I liked that. Michigan is a great academic school too, so I like that a lot."
The 6-6, 225 pound prospect is scheduled to be in Ann Arbor from March 21-23 before heading off to Penn State and Ohio State.
As of this writing, On3 currently has Penn State as a slight leader to land Meadows, receiving a 29.9 percent prediction. But Michigan is right there in the mix, trailing Penn State at 26.2 percent.
There's no question that the Michigan coaching staff can put together a pretty solid recruiting pitch for Meadows. The Wolverines have developed a habit of sending elite edge rushers to the NFL, and the Wolverines are projected to have three defenders go in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. With a long track record of success in developing defensive talent, along with the strong academics that Meadows mentioned to On3, it's not hard to see why the Wolverines are squarely in the mix here.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Wink Martindale compares S Mason Curtis to former Michigan football All-American
Recruiting: 5-star QB includes Michigan football in final 4
Ranking Michigan football position groups pre-spring ball
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7