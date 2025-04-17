Michigan Football: Wolverines working to flip elite Auburn commit
Class of 2026 linebacker Shadarius Toodle has been an Auburn commit since July 27th. That commitment to the Tigers has not slowed Michigan's pursuit of the elite backer. In fact, the Michigan Wolverines have turned up the heat on the multi-sport star.
Toodle has an NFL body at the age of 17, standing 6-3 and weighing in at 210-pounds. He is able to deliver bone crushing hits and is truly a sideline-to-sideline type of linebacker. It is very easy to see why Sherrone Moore and Michigan linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary are so high on this young man.
Aside from being a defensive terror on the football field, Toodle also excels on the hardwood and on the track. His athleticism and intellect would make him an excellent defensive captain, and he would be a great extension of a defensive coordinator on the field.
Linebackers are often called on to direct the defense, call out audibles, make shifts, and relay the defensive play calls. It is a very cerebral position on the football field and having an elite mind in that position is critical to the success of any defensive unit. Toodle checks all of those boxes and Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale desperately wants to flip his commitment from Auburn to Ann Arbor.
Toodle is set to visit Michigan again on May 30th, and the Wolverine coaching staff will be ready to woo him away from the War Eagles.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan basketball falls in way-too-early top 25 after landing massive transfer haul
Michigan Football: RB Kalel Mullings lands top-30 NFL Draft visit; could play with former teammate
Michigan Football: The No. 1 overall pick in Michigan Football's Spring Game is revealed
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7