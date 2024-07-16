Michigan makes top five for Ohio O-lineman, leaves Buckeyes off
If you're an offensive lineman, the University of Michigan has to interest you. The Wolverines were a two-time Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line under Sherrone Moore in 2021 and 2022. Now, Moore is the head coach at Michigan and the offensive line should continue to churn out excellent results.
2026 offensive lineman Will Conroy has significant interest in the Wolverines. The Cleveland (OH) St. Ignatius interior lineman announced a top five recently. He has Arizona State, Florida, Miami, Michigan, and Oklahoma in his final five. But the Ohio native left off one important school: Ohio State.
According to the 247Sports' Composite, Conroy is a three-star prospect, the 330th-ranked player in the country, and the 26th-best IOL in the '26 cycle. Outside of his top five schools, Conroy holds a solid offer list. Teams such as Ohio State, Oregon, Texas A&M, and Wisconsin, among others.
The interesting part about Conroy's top five is that neither Oregon nor Ohio State are in it. When you look over at On3's Recruiting Prediction Machine, Oregon was leading with a 57% chance to land him and Ohio State was right on the Ducks' heels with a 40% chance. Michigan was third in the race with less than a 1% chance.
The Wolverines took five offensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting class. Michigan currently has two linemen committed in the 2025 cycle, but the Wolverines are making a push for a few other high-level linemen. The maize and blue are still searching for their first lineman to commit in the 2026 cycle.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Michigan Football Trending For 4-Star Cornerback Out Of Texas
Ranking the top 5 Michigan linebackers from the Jim Harbaugh era
Every Michigan football player's overall rating in new College Football 25 video game