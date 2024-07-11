Michigan Football Trending For 4-Star Cornerback Out Of Texas
Michigan secondary coach LaMar Morgan has already landed two of the top safety prospects in the 2025 recruiting class, but the 39-year-old is hard at work to land another talented recruit in this cycle.
The Wolverines are trending for four-star Kilgore (Texas) cornerback Jayden Sanders, with a 93.8% chance to land the 6-foot-2, 172-pounder according to On3 Sports' Recruiting Prediction Machine. Sanders is considered the No. 234 overall prospect, No. 27 cornerback and No. 33 player from the state of Texas according to On3's industry ratings.
According to 247Sports' Brice Marich, Sanders is down to five schools that he's still considering in his recruitment: Michigan, Oklahoma State, Baylor, TCU and Vanderbilt. While the Lone Star State native has taken an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor previously, Sanders is set to take his official visit to Michigan during the annual "Barbeque at the Big House" event later this month. Sanders has taken previous official visits to Oklahoma State (April 12), Baylor (June 7) and Vanderbilt (June 14).
Here's how 247Sports' scouting analyst Gabe Brooks evaluates Sanders:
"Unverified size, but looks tall and wiry on the hoof. Instinctive three-phase playmaker with a strong football pedigree as the son of a former all-conference corner who played on some great TCU late 2000s teams. Three-sport athlete with experience in basketball and track and field that shows in functional athleticism on the gridiron. Elevates in the open floor with above-the-rim finishing ability. Productive in all three phases, including two special teams TDs as a junior. Field-stretching vertical shot threat at receiver. Big-framed corner on D with potential to fit a framey boundary corner role quite well, though skill set and instincts also could fit over the top at safety. Not necessarily a top-end burner but plenty fast with unorthodox gait, but does not get caught from behind. Bona fide Power Four prospect in the secondary. Owns the developmental potential to become a difference maker in college with NFL Draft upside."
Morgan and the Michigan staff appear to be moving quickly here with Sanders. The Wolverines only offered the four-star corner a little over a month ago on June 6, but they've already secured an official visit and are the perceived leaders in the race according to On3.
Since being hired by head coach Sherrone Moore as the program's secondary coach, Morgan has quickly proven himself as one of the top recruiters on the Wolverines' new staff. First, the 39-year-old secured commitments from FCS All-American cornerback Aamir Hall (Albany) and safeties Wesley Walker (Tennessee) and Jaden Mangham (Michigan State) out of the transfer portal this spring. More recently, Morgan has landed verbal commitments from four-star safeties Ivan Taylor and Kainoa Winston in the 2025 recruiting class, including flipping Taylor from Notre Dame.
Michigan's class is currently ranked No. 11 in the country and No. 4 in the Big Ten, though the Wolverines' average player rating of 91.85 (247Sports) is the third-best mark in the conference and the eighth-best mark nationally.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
MSU Site's Poor Assessment Of Michigan Recruiting Backfires
Commitment Watch: Michigan Favored To Land Three-Star Wideout This Weekend
Top Michigan Football Target Places Wolverines In Top Four, Sets Commitment Date
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI