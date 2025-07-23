Michigan four-star DL commit explains why he chose the Wolverines over Alabama
A month ago, Michigan football landed four-star St. Louis (MO.) tight end Titan Davis as the 6-foot-4, 262-pounder chose the Wolverines over Alabama. Davis held nearly 30 scholarship offers from several blue chip programs across the country. He took an official visit with the Crimson Tide in early June, but Michigan received his final OV and did enough to win out in his recruitment.
It was am extremely tight race between the two schools, as Davis recently told Rivals' Greg Smith.
"I would probably say the main thing that separated the two between Alabama and Michigan would probably be that the people at are great people and the people at Michigan are great people,” Davis told Smith. "Just had to choose what was best for me at the end of the day so I honestly thought and prayed about it. I honestly want to say my gut just told me that I needed to be at Michigan.”
Michigan's defensive coaching staff pitched in on a team effort to help bring Davis to Ann Arbor, but Davis said he feels very close to head coach Sherrone Moore.
"I would say Coach Sherrone Moore, that’s my guy,” Davis told Smith. "I really think me and him kind of got the same personality. We’re both really laid back. I think me and him are kind of the same kind of person.”
Now that Davis has made a commitment before his senior season, he can focus on his high school season and winning a state championship, Gatorade Player of the Year and help his teammates become the best they can be, he told Smith as to what some of his goals are going into his final season at DeSmet.
Davis is the 103rd ranked prospect in his class, the 10th-best at his position and the No. 2 recruit in Missouri, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.