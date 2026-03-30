Michigan Gains Commitment From 4-Star OT After Successful Weekend Visit

After a successful weekend visit to Ann Arbor, Michigan gained the commitment of four-star offensive tackle Sidney Rouleau on Sunday night.

Rouleau picked the Wolverines over programs like Clemson, Duke, Florida, Miami, Texas, SMU, and others. He is a 6'7". 269-pound tackle. According to the Composite, Rouleau is ranked as the No. 377 player in the nation, No. 36 offensive tackle, and No. 51 prospect from the state of Texas.

The Gatineau (QC) The Brook Hill prospect took a visit to Michigan for a couple of days, and predictions came in which were in favor of the Wolverines to land him. In fact, Michigan offensive line coach Jim Harding issued the 'bat signal' which meant a commitment was on the way. Rouleau hinted toward Harding that it was him, and no he is Michigan's sixth commitment of the 2027 cycle.

According to his X account, Rouleau didn't allow any pressures or sacks in his junior season of high school. He also played defense and tallied 47 tackles and 13 sacks.

A look at Michigan's 2027 class

With the addition of Rouleau, Michigan now has three offensive line commits. The big four-star prospect joins both Tristan Dare and Louis Esposito as the other two offensive line commits. Both Dare and Esposito are three-star prospects.

The Wolverines also have a pair of recent commits. Four-star safety Darrell Mattison picked Michigan and so did three-star defensive back Maxwell Miles. They become Kyle Whittingham's first two commits of his tenure for the 2027 cycle.

As of now, per the Composite, Michigan's headliner is four-star edge rusher Recarder Kitchen. The Muskegon, Michigan, prospect is ranked as the No. 113 player in the country. He committed to the Wolverines while Sherrone Moore and Lou Esposito were at Michigan, but so far, he has remained committed to the Maize and Blue.

The Wolverines held a commitment from four-star signal caller Peter Bourque, but he de-committed from Michigan following the coaching change. The Maize and Blue have taken a serious interest in both Dane Weber and Kamden Lopati, both four-stars in their own right.

Michigan has made it a priority to target the trenches, along with the secondary early on so far, but the Wolverines will be searching for their future signal caller in the cycle. Michigan will continue to pivot when needed, but expect the Wolverines to really focus on both Weber and Loptai, in hopes of landing one of them.