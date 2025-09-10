Michigan football targeting 2026 LB committed to rival school
Michigan football currently has a top 10 recruiting class for the 2026 cycle, but is hoping to finish out strong before the early signing period comes in December. While the linebacker room is a current position group that has depth on the current roster, the 2026 class has only one true linebacker committed in Markel Dabney, who the Wolverines flipped from SMU in June.
Now, it seems like linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary is working on another potential flip and would like to add to the room as he recently extended an offer to three-star Braylon Hodge (Engelwood, Calif.), who is currently committed to Michigan State and has been since early June.
Hodge is a 6-foot-3, 212-pound linebacker from Cherry Creek who holds other significant offers beyond the Spartans and Wolverines, including from Minnesota, Utah, Iowa and others. He took an official visit to MSU on May 30 before committing to Jonathan Smith's program a day later.
With the offer being fresh and Hodge not having any prior documented visits to Ann Arbor, Jean-Mary and the staff will have to work on building a strong relationship if they wish to pursue a flip in his recruitment. With that being said, an offer is certainly a step in the right direction, and it will be interesting to see whether Michigan can get him on campus for a gameday visit this fall.
Back in July, Hodge told Michigan State on SI that he would be back to East Lansing "a few times" for visits this season, including a planned trip for the Michigan-Michigan State game on Oct. 25 at MSU. With Hodge planning on getting to the Mitten State, Jean-Mary and the Wolverines could tap in to see what his schedule looks like when he happens to be swinging by to try to get him to Ann Arbor for the first time.
How this in-state recruiting battle between the Wolverines and Spartans plays out will be intriguing and could be one to keep an eye on as time wears on.