Michigan In The Mix For Defensive Tackle Transfer
Grand Valley State University defensive tackle Jay'viar Suggs is looking for a new home and he's getting close to making a decision. So close, in fact, that he's down to six finalists and Michigan is one of them. The Wolverines will battle USC, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Florida State and Kentucky moving forward.
It might not seem like he's overly close to making a choice with six finalists still in the mix, but Suggs racked up more than 40 offers since entering the transfer portal. The 6-3, 295-pounder made a big impact at Division II GVSU and is obviously reaping the benefits of it now. Suggs has been at GVSU for five years, but really broke out this past season. In 2023, he rackes up 21 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 5 sacks to go along with 4 pass breakups and a forced fumble. As a Flint native, Michigan certainly makes a lot of sense but other schools are offering NIL packages that U-M simply cannot or wont' It'll be interesting to see what's important to the budding defensive lineman.