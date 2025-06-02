Michigan makes strong impression on nation's top cornerback recruit
The Michigan Wolverines recently hosted top 2026 cornerback prospect Davon Benjamin. Following his official visit to Michigan, Benjamin told On3 that Michigan stood out due to player development.
Via On3:
“Michigan stood out with how serious they are about player development. They’re all about building you up on & off the field, & you can tell they’ve got a plan to help you succeed long term.”
Regardless of which recruiting site you look at, it's clear that Benjamin is viewed as one of the top recruits in the nation for the 2026 class. Both On3 and 247Sports list the Oregon Ducks as the favorite to land Benjamin, but the elite corner is still taking visits and reviewing all options.
As of this writing, Michigan has seven commitments in the 2026 class, a class that ranks No. 18 nationally, according to On3. Although that class has been slow to materialize, the Wolverines are in the hunt for several top prospects heading into the summer.
Here's the latest look at Michigan's 2026 recruiting class:
- Brady Smigiel, QB: 4-star
- Matt Ludwig, TE: 4-star
- Brody Jennings, CB: 4-star
- Bear McWhorter, IOL: 3-star
- Mason Bonner, TE: 3-star
- Jaylen Pile, WR: 3-star
- Tariq Boney, EDGE: 3-star
