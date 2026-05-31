Michigan QB Commit Kamden Lopati Names Two 5-Star Prospects He's Actively Recruiting

Day 2 at the Elite 11 event has concluded in Southern California, and Michigan QB commit Kamden Lopati continues to impress. After being named a top player following Day 1 of the event, Lopati looked impressive on Day 2, throwing 17 of his 20 passes on target.

Former Michigan commit Peter Bourque, who is now committed to Virginia Tech and James Franklin, was named the Day 2 MVP, but Lopati has now put back-to-back impressive performances, which bodes well for his stock.

The 6'2" quarterback prospect, who possesses dual-threat abilities, is an active recruiter for Michigan, attempting to land some of the top prospects to come to Ann Arbor with him. Being a four-star gunslinger, and ESPN's No. 46 player in the nation, players are likely going to want to team up with Lopati in the near future.

Speaking to Rivals' Greg Biggins, Lopati named two players he is really trying to land for the Maize and Blue. Both being five-stars, and both players Michigan has a real chance at: WR Dakota Guerrant and CB Joshua Dobson.

“I’m talking to as many guys as I can,” Lopati said. “The main ones right now are Dakota Guerrant and Joshua Dosbson. Dakota is a local guy and he would be a great addition and I would love to throw it to him.

“Dobson is a great athlete as well. I’m talking to some others too and looking forward to helping to build this recruiting class

Guerrant would be the big fish

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Michigan has already landed four-star wide receiver Quentin Burrell, and that was a big addition to the 2027 class. Burrell is a big-bodied playmaker who can make contested catches along the sideline. What would be even better than just landing Burrell, would be adding Guerrant to the class.

Guerrant might be in Michigan's backyard at Harper Woods, but the Wolverines are going to need to beat Oregon to land him. The Ducks might be the team to beat, but the longer his recruitment goes, the more it benefits Michigan. Guerrant wants to see how Michigan's offense evolves with Jason Beck running the show, and how the Wolverines could help him go to the NFL.

Guerrant is ranked as 247Sports' Composite's No. 35 player in the nation, giving him five-star status. The 6'1" playmaker is a savvy route runner who is a bonafide playmaker. Like Burrell, Guerrant can win 50-50 balls, and both players would be huge for the Wolverines' receiving corps moving forward.

Don't count out Michigan on Dobson

The five-star cornerback recently spurned LSU in favor of Michigan. The North Carolina prospect replaced the Tigers' official visit with the Wolverines and Michigan is making a move to land the coveted 6'1" corner.

In an interview earlier this season, Dobson talked about how not enough people are talking about Michigan in his recruitment. The Wolverines have produced a bevy of NFL cornerbacks in recent years and it's possible Michigan has three more this season with Jyaire Hill, Zeke Berry, and Smith Snowden.

Dobson is one of the top uncommitted players in the cycle, and Michigan will have a real chance to impress during his OV.