Michigan running back target Javian Osborne pushes back on latest recruiting ranking
Michigan is in hot pursuit of two elite 2026 running backs, Savion Hiter a 5-star talent and the number one rated running back of the class and Javian Osborne a 4-star top 10 running back in the class. Michigan running back coach Tony Alford has not been shy about stating that he plans on landing at least two top tier running backs in the 2026, and the ones he is highest on are Hiter and Osborne. Both backs have shown power and finesse and an ability to catch passes as a checkdown out of the backfield and turn them into explosive plays.
All of the top colleges in the country to include Texas, Georgia, Alabama and Ohio State are pursuing both of these young talents just as hard as the maize and blue. Hiter has long been listed as the top back in the 2026 class and 247Sports recently released their top 10 running backs for the 2026 class and Hiter was again on top. Osborne took the 10th spot and seemed very upset about his position amongst his peers. Osborne took to "X" to tell people to look at his Sophomore and Junior year highlight reels and that no other RB is doing what he is doing either.
Seeing a young man fired up about not being rated as he deems himself shows confidence and a want to be the best. Certainly, a player that any school would want in their locker room and on the field. Hopefully Alford and company can land both and have a truly elite backfield for years to come.
