Bryce Underwood unveils an incredible offseason compilation video highlighting his impeccable work ethic
No athlete of Bryce Underwood's caliber and accomplishment attains the level he has without hard work and dedication. A strong work ethic is essential to be an elite athlete. Becoming the starting quarterback at a storied program like Michigan is only achieved through vision, pursuit, and sweat. Underwood was a state champion when he came to Ann Arbor, and he has ambitions of adding the words "National Champion" to his resume as well.
Reaching National Championship aspirations happens when nobody is looking, in the offseason, when it is too easy to take a day off. Realizing that your competition is not taking the day off, and getting back to work is what champions do. Based on the video Bryce just shared on his Instagram, he has that same championship drive and pedigree.
The video is a compilation of things Bryce has done and accomplished in the offseason. Graduating from high school, attending his senior prom, and grinding in the gym. It also showcases some jaw-dropping bombs unleashed from Underwood's cannon-like right arm. Those clips alone have Michigan fans counting the days until game one when the Underwood Era officially begins. After struggling to crack 100 yards through the air in multiple games last year, seeing Underwood casually launch 75+ yard bombs has to be more than exciting for Michigan coaches and fans.
