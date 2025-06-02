Michigan's top running back target spent the weekend being wooed by the Buckeyes
One of the biggest targets left on Michigan's recruiting board is a five-star running back. Savion Hiter is a truly elite talent in the 2026 class. Many recruiting experts have him as the top-rated running back in the class. The Michigan coaching staff has been in hot pursuit of Hiter's commitment for months now. However, the Wolverines are fighting with some big-name competitors, and Hiter is taking his time to see what each of them has to offer.
It feels like this recruitment is going to come down to the wire, and we may not know which way he is leaning before he makes his commitment official. One of his most recent visits was to Columbus to see the Ohio State Buckeyes. Hiter posted to his social media about the visit, but in what has become his calling card, never really gave a hint as to what he was thinking.
While he says it was a "great official visit," a quick search of Hiter's social media shows that he says that or something similar about every school he visits. It seems like the young man is keeping his cards close and really analyzing what every school has to offer academically and athletically. His recruitment has been so closely held that 247Sports currently shows zero "crystal ball" predictions for Hiter. Michigan has been doing everything it can to secure his commitment, and it feels like the Wolverines are still in a good place to get it. Although one can never tell, and this one is going to drag out for a bit before we get any closure on where Hiter will be galloping around next year.
