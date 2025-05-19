Michigan Wolverine coaching staff prioritizing elite linebacker with NFL-ready build
With Michigan's recruiting dead period finally over head coach Sherrone Moore's staff quickly spread across the country to their biggest targets. One of those elite targets is linebacker Nick Abrams II. The four-star prospect has an NFL-ready build and is a high priority for linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary.
Standing 6-foot-2 with a solid weight of 215 pounds, it doesn't seem outside the realm of possibility that Abrams could grow into a 230-plus pound linebacker or even get into the 240-pound range and see some EDGE time. He has speed and ranges from sideline to sideline with ease. Watching camp and game film, it becomes very apparent that he is criminally underrated and also why Michigan is in such hot pursuit of this young talented defender.
As of this writing, it looks like Michigan is solidly in the top four for Abrams. The other three schools recruiting experts see as a viable threat are the Georgia Bulldogs, Oregon Ducks, and Alabama Crimson Tide. With Abrams hailing from Maryland there is no school with any type of home advantage so that is out the window. It feels like this one is going to come down to which school lays out the best blueprint for getting Abrams onto an NFL field. Michigan has excelled at developing talent over the last four years and will have some great examples to use in convincing Abrams that Ann Arbor is home.
