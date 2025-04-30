Gifted 2026 linebacker cuts list to four blue blood programs and sets commitment date
The Michigan Wolverines and head coach Sherrone Moore made the cut for 2026 elite linebacker talent Nick Abrams. Abrams has a top four list that includes Georgia, Alabama, Oregon and Michigan. This is truly a battle of the blue bloods of college football. All four schools have legacy, NIL funding, and top-of-the-line facilities to woo Abrams to their program.
While announcing a commitment date of July 16th, Abrams also released his official visit dates for the four schools. He will visit Georgia first on May 16th, followed by Michigan on June 6th, a week later he will be in Tuscaloosa on June 13th before shutting it down with a visit to Oregon on June 20th.
While it is generally preferred to get the final visit, Michigan has a ton to offer Abrams, and they will make a strong pitch to him and his team. Linebackers at U of M have fared well under recent defensive coordinators Mike Macdonald and Jesse Minter. Second year defensive coordinator Wink Martindale runs the same scheme as Macdonald and Minter. Current linebackers Ernest Hausmann and Jaishawn Barham thrived in Martindale's system and will both hear their names called next year in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Abrams is taking visits and then shutting it all down to consider his options for almost a month before making his final commitment decision. This shows how analytical he is, a trait that is needed for a Big Ten linebacker who becomes the captain of the defense and an extension of the DC on the field. Michigan is in a battle with some serious opponents for this one, but they have just as much to offer as any of the other three schools.
