Nations No. 1 QB prospect has his eye on Big Ten program

After landing the top quarterback prospect in the country in 2025, the Michigan Wolverines are in the running for another top quarterback in the 2027 class. On Tuesday, Sam Spiegelman of Rivals revealed that No. 1 QB Elijah Haven is looking forward to his visit to Ann Arbor this spring. In fact, Haven says it's the Michigan visit that he's looking forward to most.
"The biggest place I'm looking forward to is going to Michigan," Haven told Rivals.
At 6-5, 210 pounds, Haven already has the size necessary to compete at the next level - and he's still got two more years of high school left. He made history last season by breaking the all-time Dunham passing touchdown and total touchdown record, finishing his sophomore campaign with 50 total touchdowns (38 through the air).
As of this writing, Haven currently holds 12 total offers, including Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, and Michigan. Oddly enough, Rivals has a 'futurecast' in for Texas Tech to land the five-star gunslinger. But Haven, a native of Baton Rouge, is clearly looking forward to his upcoming visit to Ann Arbor. And with a guy like Underwood already in the fold (along with the NIL package it took to make it happen), it shouldn't be all that hard for head coach Sherrone Moore and his staff to sell Haven on the opportunity that awaits at Michigan.
