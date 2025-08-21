Wolverine Digest

No. 2 wideout in class of 2028 to visit Michigan for season opener

Michigan wide receiver Semaj Morgan (0) warm up before the game between Ohio State and Michigan at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024.
Michigan wide receiver Semaj Morgan (0) warm up before the game between Ohio State and Michigan at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Class of 2028 wide receiver DeAndre Bidden is still very early in his recruitment, but he is already making some major noise with offers from various blue-chip programs across the country. One of those offers for the Michigan (Harper Woods High School) native is from the home-state Wolverines, as Bidden told Rivals' Greg Smith he will be in Ann Arbor for the team's opener on Aug. 30 against New Mexico. for an unofficial visit.

Bidden told Smith he has been building a steady relationship with Sherrone Moore's program.

"They are cool at Michigan,” Bidden said. “I love what their doing and their coaches like (wide receivers) coach (Ron) Bellamy and I have a great relationship.”

According to his Rivals profile, Bidden has been to Michigan for four documented visits up to this point in his recruitment. Smith's analysis in his report states that the Wolverines, Michigan State, Ohio State, Oregon and Alabama should all be in the mix "until the end" in Bidden's recruitment.

In the first release of the Rivals top-100 for the 2028 class, Bidden checked in as the No. 12 prospect in the class and the No. 2 wide receiver in the nation.

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy and interim head coach Sherrone Moore run up the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK

