Recruiting: Michigan Football hosts 'elite' H.S. quarterback prospect on another visit
Michigan football is hard at work in building its roster for the 2025 season, but the nature of talent acquisition requires top level programs to prepare years in advance.
That's especially true in the world of high school quarterback recruiting, and the Wolverines have been putting in the work on a prospect multiple cycles down the road — Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel Catholic 2027 signal-caller Trae Taylor.
While much can change over the next couple of years, Michigan has seemed to prioritize Taylor in the 2027 cycle. The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder has been on multiple visits to Ann Arbor, including another this weekend in which Taylor met one-on-one with U-M Football offensive analyst Josh Sinagoga.
Despite only being a high school sophomore, Taylor has garnered scholarship offers from a whopping 31 schools, including the likes of Ohio State, Miami, Tennessee, LSU, Colorado, Oklahoma and several others. Recruiting services have yet to release rankings on 2027 prospect, but Taylor has been defined as 'elite' by many in the industry.
Michigan was the first major program to offer Taylor, way back in June 2023, which is a feather in the cap of the Wolverines as this recruitment continues. The Wolverines have their QB1 of the immediate future in incoming five-star freshman Bryce Underwood, but perhaps Taylor could be next in line for the Maize and Blue.
