Former Michigan Football assistant coach passes away
College football lost a storied member of its history when former Colorado head coach and Michigan assistant coach Bill McCartney passed away at age 84. McCartney died on Friday night "after a courageous journey with dementia," according to a family statement.
A native of Riverview, Michigan, McCartney's coaching career began in the high school ranks in the Great Lakes State, where he was an assistant at Holy Reindeer (1965-68) and head coach at Divine Child (1969-73). McCartney entered the college coaching ranks when legendary Michigan head coach Bo Schembechler hired the then-34 year old as one of his assistants.
McCartney spent eight seasons with Schembechler at Michigan, before accepting the head coaching position at the University of Colorado. There, McCartney led the Buffaloes to three Big 8 Conference championships, and the programs' only national championship in 1990.
McCartney spent 13 seasons in total as Colorado's head coach before retiring in 1994, compiling a 93-55-3 overall record. McCartney's final season with the Buffaloes included one of the most infamous plays in the history of Michigan Stadium, when CU quarterback Kordell Stewart completed a 70-plus yard "Hail Mary" touchdown pass as time expired at The Big House.
The play was dubbed, "the Miracle at Michigan", and remains one of the most iconic moments in the history of college football.
During his eight seasons as an assistant coach at Michigan, McCartney helped lead the Wolverines to a share of four Big Ten Conference championships under Schembechler.
